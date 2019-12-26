Photos: Winter Storm Scenes From Around Southern California Published 1 hour ago Published 1 hour ago An early winter storm brought snow to the high desert and other parts of Southern California, leaving behind festive scenes over the Christmas holiday. 7 photos 1/7 Alberto Zuniga A little snow adds some winter magic to this holiday yard display in Palmdale. 2/7 NBCLA A view of snowfall early Thursday Dec. 26, 2019 in the high desert. 3/7 Toni Guinyard/NBCLA A winter storm brings snow to the Acton area Thursday Dec. 26 ,2019. 4/7 Toni Guinyard/NBCLA A winter storm brings snow to the Acton area Thursday Dec. 26 ,2019. 5/7 Toni Guinyard/NBCLA A winter storm brings snow to the Acton area Thursday Dec. 26 ,2019. 6/7 Angelina Baray A winter storm leaves behind a post-Christmas scene in Anza. 7/7 NBCLA NewsChopper4 provides a view of snow-capped mountains as seen from the San Gabriel Valley Thursday Dec. 26, 2019. 0 More Photo Galleries Santa Stops by Midnight Mission, Preparations Underway for Christmas Brunch Big Bear’s Super-Snowy Christmas Week There’s a ‘Star Wars’-Themed Menu at Alamo Drafthouse Happy 111th, Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade