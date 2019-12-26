Photos: Winter Storm Scenes From Around Southern California

An early winter storm brought snow to the high desert and other parts of Southern California, leaving behind festive scenes over the Christmas holiday.

7 photos
1/7
Alberto Zuniga
A little snow adds some winter magic to this holiday yard display in Palmdale.
2/7
NBCLA
A view of snowfall early Thursday Dec. 26, 2019 in the high desert.
3/7
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
A winter storm brings snow to the Acton area Thursday Dec. 26 ,2019.
4/7
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
A winter storm brings snow to the Acton area Thursday Dec. 26 ,2019.
5/7
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
A winter storm brings snow to the Acton area Thursday Dec. 26 ,2019.
6/7
Angelina Baray
A winter storm leaves behind a post-Christmas scene in Anza.
7/7
NBCLA
NewsChopper4 provides a view of snow-capped mountains as seen from the San Gabriel Valley Thursday Dec. 26, 2019.

