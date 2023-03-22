Pictures: Tornadoes Leave Trail of Damage in Carpinteria, Montebello

Two Southern California communities suffered damage as a result of rare tornadoes touching down in the region.

The first tornado struck the Santa Barbara County community of Carpinteria Tuesday night, while the second hit Montebello in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning.

“At any place, in particular California, a tornado is very highly unusual. However, if we look over a broader area of Southern California or California in general, we do tend to see a number of tornadoes occur, really, each year, especially in the winter and early springtime, when strong Pacific storm systems move onshore and create favorable conditions,” said Ariel Cohen, meteorologist in charge at NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard.

In Carpinteria, the twister reached estimated peak wind speeds of 75 mph and damaged around 25 mobile homes. The Montebello tornado damaged 17 buildings and left one person with minor injuries; the National Weather Service was still working to determine the scale of the twister Wednesday night.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Below are images of the damage.

NBC4 Tornado damage at a mobile home park in Carpinteria.

A waterspout forms in Carpinteria.

MONTEBELLO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: An aerial view of roof damage after a rare confirmed tornado touched down and ripped up building roofs in a Los Angeles suburb on March 22, 2023 in Montebello, California. Another Pacific storm has been pounding California with heavy rain, high winds, and snow in higher elevations. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

NBC4 The interior of a Niky's Sports store in Montebello after damage from a tornado.

A teacher is knocked to the ground during a tornado in Montebello.

Debris floats in the air during a tornado in Montebello.

MONTEBELLO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: An aerial view shows roof damage after a possible rare tornado touched down in a Los Angeles suburb on March 22, 2023 in Montebello, California. Another Pacific storm has been pounding California with heavy rain, high winds, and snow. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Montebello, CA - March 22: Workers remove broken glass from a window at NASA Services building that was broken by flying debris during a strong microburst -- which some witnesses dubbed a possible tornado -- at the scene where one person injured nearby and heavily damaged several cars and buildings Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Five buildings have been damaged and one has been red-tagged. Video from the scene showing portions of rooftops being ripped off industrial structures and debris swirling in the air. The National Weather Service on Tuesday night issued a brief tornado warning in southwestern Los Angeles County, but it was allowed to expire after about 15 minutes when weather conditions eased. There was no such warning in place late Wednesday morning when the powerful winds hit Montebello, near the area of Washington Boulevard and Vail Avenue. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)