FAQ: Where Power Shutoffs Are Possible Because of Powerful Winds

Parts of Southern California might face public safety power shut-offs in high-risk fire areas ahead of some of the strongest winds of the season.

SoCal Edison said Monday that some residents in Kern, Los Angeles and Ventura counties might face shutoffs as the region prepares for gusts that could cause wildfires to spread rapidly if sparked by downed power lines. Strong wind gusts are expected to build Monday afternoon during one of the region's most dangerous times of the year for wildfires.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power does not use proactive power shut-offs. The areas below are in the SoCal Edison service area.

Where Power Shutoffs Are Possible

Los Angeles County: 5,608

Ventura County: 3,174

Kern County: 328

Why shut off power?

Most of the deadly California fires over the past several decades, including the fire that destroyed the town of Paradise in Northern California, have been the result of power lines in high-wind situations.

Add in Southern California's infamous Santa Ana winds, and you have extremely volatile conditions. The winds can fan flames sparked by downed power lines.

Where are the possible outage areas?

For a detailed listing of all areas affected and maps to check if you may face a proactive shut-off, visit SCE's Public Safety Power Shutoff page.

How do proactive outages work?

Meteorologists and other SoCal Edison staff members use high-resolution weather data maps and other tools to monitor extreme fire weather. SoCal Edison also uses weather stations, historical data and fire monitoring cameras to determine fire potential.

If conditions warrant, the utility will shut off power in high-risk areas. Customers can receive notifications about outages in their area through emails, text or phone calls. The utility will alert first responders, local governments and customers of power shut-off.

Here are some of the factors the utility considers before declaring an outage.

High winds, including red flag warnings

Low humidity

Dry vegetation that provide fire fuel

On-the-ground observations

Fire threat to electric infrastructure

Public safety risk

An initial notification is sent out about two days before a possible shut-off to warn customers. A second notification will be sent a day before, then notifications are sent when power is shut off and when it's restored. Restoration is based on when weather conditions are deemed safe.

Customers can view this map to see whether they're in a high-risk area.

Why are Santa Ana winds so dangerous?

The fire-whipping winds are produced by surface high pressure over the Great Basin squeezing air down through canyons and passes in Southern California's mountain ranges. They're common in the fall and have a long history of fanning destructive wildfires in the region.

Fall is historically the worst time of the year for damaging wildfires in California. Seven of the state's 10-most destructive wildfires have occurred in October and November.