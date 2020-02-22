SoCal Weather

Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Throughout Saturday

There is a chance for rain and thunderstorms in the South Bay and Orange County Saturday.

By Belen De Leon

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast Saturday. It’s the last chance of moisture for Southern California in February.

Temperatures will be cooler by about ten degrees with highs in the 60s. Rain amounts will be up to half an inch but more near thunderstorm spots with lightning, hail, and gusty winds.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the San Bernardino mountains until midnight where 1-3” may fall above 6,000 feet. Mostly rain is expected at pass level.

The rainy weather wraps up late this afternoon but a few lingering rain and snow showers are possible through Sunday morning.

SATURDAY’S FORECAST

LOS ANGELES:  Chance for showers and thunderstorms. High of 64 degrees.   

COAST: Chance for showers and thunderstorms. High of 62 degrees.  

VALLEYS: Chance for showers and thunderstorms. High of 62 degrees.

INLAND: Chance for showers and thunderstorms. High from 62 degrees.  

HIGH DESERT: Breezy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High of 60 degrees.  

MOUNTAINS: Snow showers. High of 42 degrees.

