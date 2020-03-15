Rain and Snow to Make for Another Wet, Cold Week in SoCal

A few days away from the start of spring, Southern California is due another winter storm with wet weather on the way.

Monday will be the stormiest day, as rain increases from west to east, and a cold front moves through. Accumulations will be in the 1-2-inch range, with more for the foothills and mountains. Roadway flooding is possible with minor debris flows and rock slides. LA County will get the rain around mid-morning, and it will last into the evening. Burn scars in Ventura County are vulnerable since the rain will be over that area for most of the morning.

Snow level will fall from 5,500 feet Monday night to near 4,000 feet Tuesday morning, with several inches of snow expected. A winter storm watch may be issued Sunday night. Roads will be icy and slick, especially the 5 Freeway and the 15 Freeway. One to two feet of snow is possible at the resort level.

Tuesday and Wednesday are forecasted to feature scattered rain and snow showers, along with average temperatures and highs in the 50s.

Thursday and Friday should be slightly warmer, with lower chances for showers.