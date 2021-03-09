Here's When to Expect Rain and Snow in SoCal From a Late-Winter Storm

What to Know Winter storm warnings go into effect Tuesday night.

Most of the rain and snow arrives Wednesday with storm warnings continuing into Thursday night.

Snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, and potentially up to 15 inches above 4,500 feet, are expected.

Winter storm warnings will go in to effect Tuesday night as a late season storm moves down the coast and into Southern California.

Conditions will remain dry for most of Tuesday as clouds build throughout the afternoon. Showers are possible Tuesday night, but the main system doesn’t deliver its strongest punch until Wednesday.

“We’re going to be waking up to rain,” said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon.

A winter storm warning begins at 10 p.m. Tuesday and continues until 10 p.m. Thursday for mountain areas, excluding the Santa Monica Mountain range. Snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, and potentially up to 15 inches above 4,500 feet, are expected.

For the San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains, expect total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches between 3,000 and 4,000 feet; 6 to 12 inches between 4,000 and 5,000 feet; 12 to 18 inches between 5,000 and 6,000 feet; and local amounts to 24 inches above 6000 feet.

The rain and snow will create hazardous driving conditions especially on mountain roads.

"Add to that the gusty winds, that's going to blow around that snow," De Leon said.

Southwest winds of 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, are possible in mountain communities.

Rain is likely in parts of SoCal late Tuesday night before becoming widespread on Wednesday. Downpours are possible with rain totals reaching one-half to one inch. More rain is likely in the foothills and mountains below the snow level.

The storm system is expected to move off to the east on Thursday, although a weaker system could bring additional showers and some isolated thunderstorms on Thursday.

Dry weather is expected to return by Friday and continuing through the weekend. A cold weather alert for the Antelope Valley and Los Angeles County mountain areas is in effect through Saturday due to wind-chill temperatures expected to fall below 32 degrees at night.

"Our temperatures are running about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year," De Leon said.