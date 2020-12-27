First Storm of Winter Rumbles Into SoCal With Overnight Rain and Snow

Southern California's first significant storm of the season brought rain, lightning and strong winds overnight.

Up to an inch of rain is expected in the coast and valleys, while the foothills and mountains should see 1 to 2 inches. There's also a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon with most of the rain expected around 4 p.m.

"We're going to be watching for these pop-up showers," said NBC4 forecaster David Biggar.

Around 6 inches of snow is expected by Monday in the mountains, with the snow level at about 5,000 feet. About 1 inch of snow is expected in the higher foothills of the Antelope Valley. Snow levels are expected to drop throughout Monday, possibly to about 4,000 feet, which includes the Grapevine portion of the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles..

Temperatures will also drop precipitously Monday, with highs only reaching 57 degrees in downtown Los Angeles, the low to mid-50s in the San Fernando Valley and Orange County, and 49 in Lancaster. A high surf advisory will be in effect at areas beaches until Wednesday morning.

The rain is expected to clear out by Tuesday, but temperatures will remain on the lower side. A cold weather alert is in effect through Wednesday for Lancaster, through Tuesday for Mount Wilson, and Tuesday and Wednesday for the Santa Clarita Valley. Near-freezing or freezing temperatures are expected overnight in those areas.