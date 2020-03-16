Storm That Drenched SoCal Will Slowly Move Out of Region

Rain from a slow moving cold front will continue into Tuesday for parts of Southern California.

Heavy rain drenched the region Monday, soaking some communities for hours. The system shifted into the Inland Empire late Monday.

Any lingering snow showers could impact travel on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles.

Tuesday will see scattered showers, but everything will be lighter than Monday.

The pattern looks to stay active, our next chance of rain is on Sunday into Monday.