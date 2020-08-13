Excessive Heat Warnings Start Friday Ahead of a Toasty Weekend

What to Know Excessive heat warnings will continue through the weekend for most of Southern California.

Scroll down for links to cooling center information and tips to stay cool.

A smoke advisory is in effect for parts of the region due to wildfires.

Record-breaking temperatures are possible Friday when heat warnings go into effect for a widespread part of Southern California.

Temperatures in parts of LA and Orange counties will be about 10 degrees above normal Friday, one in a string of sizzling summer days ahead.

"It's going to be hot today, tomorrow, the day after," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. "We have this huge area of high pressure that's going to be dominating our weather pattern today, over the weekend, all the way into the beginning of next week."

Thunderstorms are possible in mountain areas and triple-digit temperatures are expected. A ridge of high pressure will continue building over the southwestern United States through Monday, ushering in the scorching heat.

Moisture from Elida -- which has weakened to a tropical depression and is currently centered roughly 700 miles south of San Diego -- will create a chance of thunderstorms.

Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in the East San Gabriel Valley, West San Fernando Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

An excessive heat warning will go into effect Friday and continue into early next week for most of Southern California. Widespread triple-digit heat is in the forecast through the weekend.

The California Independent System Operator Corporation (ISO) issued its first Flex Alert of the summer on Friday to urge to conserve energy as a heat wave sweeps across much of the state. The statewide alert will be in effect from 3 to 10 p.m. on Friday.

Below, you'll find a few stay-cool strategies from Verdugo Fire Academy Chief Sam DiGiovanna.

Stay hydrated! The more hydrated you are, the more effective your body will be at keeping you cool. Drink water – not fizzy and alcoholic drinks, which will dehydrate you.

Avoid exercise in the middle of the day. If you need to exercise outside, do it early in the morning when the temperature is lower.

Wear lightweight, light-colored natural fabrics like cotton and linen, as these will help your skin breathe and let your sweat evaporate, cooling you down.

We sweat around half a pint daily from both feet (and we wonder why they stink!), so if you can, wear sandals or flip-flops to let your foot sweat evaporate.

Use a fan to circulate air from open windows. Keep your blinds or curtains drawn during the day, so your home doesn’t heat up while you’re out. Turn off big appliances and help prevent brown-outs!

To cool down quickly, run your wrists under a cold tap or keep a water spray in the fridge for a quick cooling spritz to the face.

Keep some wet wipes in your bag so you can freshen up your hands, face and neck if you get hot or clammy.

Want to stay cool at night? One way is to wash your feet in cool water or take a cold shower before bedtime – especially if you get hot during the night or have hot sweats.

To cool down in bed, try keeping your pillowcase or sheets in a plastic bag in the fridge during the day. Put them back on the bed at night. The fabric will stay cool when you’re trying to get to sleep.

And bring your pets in and make sure they have shade and water.

Be prepared for power outages and know where cooling centers are!

Click the links below for cooling center information.

Highs in the 90s will last at least through Wednesday in Inland Orange County and the Santa Anas.

Highs in the Coachella Valley are forecast to reach 116 on Friday, then climb to 118 on Saturday, according to the NWS. The mercury in the Riverside metropolitan area is expected to top out at 107 on Saturday.