Roads closed in Malibu as storm soaks LA County coast

Road closures and evacuation warnings and orders were in effect in the Malibu area Thursday as a strong winter storm brought hours of rainfall to the fire-scarred Los Angeles County coast.

More than three dozen homes were under mandatory evacuation orders in the Malibu area, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. Hillside in the area were stripped of vegetation by the deadly Palisades Fire in January, leaving them vulnerable to slides and debris flows.

"Recent burn areas from the Palisades (Pacific Palisades), Hurst (Sylmar), Kenneth (West Hills), and Sunset (Hollywood Hills) fires are at a higher risk of debris flows and water runoff that may contain hazardous substances," the city of Los Angeles said in a statement. "Additional safety messages may be directed at these neighborhoods… Get ready and take extra precautions, especially if you are in an area that was impacted by the recent wildfires."

Palisades Fire area evacuation warnings included the Getty Villa area, Highlands near the burn areas, Bienveneda area near Temescal Canyon Park, Reseda Boulevard area at Marinette Road near Will Rogers State Park, and Mandeville Canyon above Tanners Road. Authorities were notifying at-risk properties about evacuation orders.

Los Angeles County received light rain Wednesday into Thursday morning. Heavy rain was expected between noon and 3 p.m. More intense rain is expected from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. before moderate to light showers through the night.

Pacific Coast Highway remains closed to the public between Chautauqua Boulevard in Pacific Palisades and Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu due to concerns about possible mud slides or debris flows. Topanga Canyon Boulevard was closed between PCH and Grand View Drive.

Other road closures were also in effect in Malibu, including Malibu Canyon Road between Piuma Road and Adamson Flats.

Residents only were being given access to Las Flores Canyon Road between Rambla Pacifico and PCH; Piuma Road between Cold Canyon and Rambla Pacifico roads; Rambla Pacifico between Piuma and Las Flores Canyon roads; Saddle Peak Road between Stunt and Tuna Canyon roads; Schueren Road between Saddle Peak and Piuma roads; and Tuna Canyon between Saddle Peak and PCH.

All Malibu campuses in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District were closed due to road closures and severe weather. District officials said the closure may extend into Friday depending on weather conditions.