Where to get free sandbags in Southern California

Fire stations and community centers across Southern California are handing out sand and sandbags free of charge ahead of the week's impending atmospheric storm surge.

Residents must live in the community or city where they are requesting sandbags. Proof of residency is required.

Los Angeles County

Sand and Sandbag stations can be found on the Los Angeles County Public Works website.

The website is static, meaning these locations generally offer the listed services, but it is not guaranteed. Calling ahead of time is recommended to ensure your local station has available supplies.

Sandbags can also be picked up from all local Los Angeles Fire stations to a limit of 25 per household year round. Calling ahead is recommended.

Riverside County

Free sandbags can be found in limited numbers at all fire stations throughout Riverside County.

Riverside county recommends checking online or calling local city governments for additional locations.

Orange County

Sand and sandbag stations can be found on the Orange County fire authority website.

All Orange County fire stations carry empty sandbags in limited supply, but only 17 carry both sand and sandbags.

Sandbags and sand are available for unincorporated area residents or recent burn area residents for erosion control at the county yard by calling (714) 955-0200.

Sandbags may also be available for residents at public works departments in cities throughout Orange County. Residents should call their individual city to check for availability.

How to properly use Sandbags

Sandbags are best used to redirect the flow of water rather than outright stopping it.

Properly filled sandbag do not exceed any bigger than two-thirds full, and should be staggered when stacked, according to California's Governors Office of Emergency Services. If water begins to seep through the bags or leak over the top, it may be time to evacuate the area.

Water can be poured on burlap sack sandbags ahead of time for increased effectiveness.

Sandbags by themselves will not act as a seal against water will deteriorate after several months. New bags are recommended if the bags you have are aged, the office states.