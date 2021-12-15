9 People and 2 Dogs Had to Be Rescued From Santa Ana River During Storm

As the region was doused in a record-breaking amount of rainfall Tuesday, there were river rescues, freeway crashes, and people evacuated from their homes.

The normally dry Santa Ana Riverbed flooded Tuesday, as it usually does when heavy precipitation starts hitting the area, and nine people needed to be rescued along with two dogs.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Aviation Unit was deployed to help rescue transients, aged 24 to 62, all stranded. They had found pockets of land to stand on as the team attempted the rescue near Riverside Avenue and Agua Mansa Road in Colton.

One person was rescued from a car trapped in flood waters.

Three vehicles were also investigated Tuesday after they were spotted floating down the LA River at different points.

Also amid the record rainfall, more than 300 crashes occurred in LA County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Some 338 crashes were reported in LA County between 5 and 10 a.m. compared to that time period on Nov. 30, when only 90 crashes were reported.