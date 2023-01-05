See How Much Rain Fell in Your SoCal Neighborhood During Winter Storm

A powerful winter storm dumped several inches of rain over Southern California overnight and into Thursday morning.

Though the rainfall decreased Thursday afternoon and was expected to continue to decrease into Friday, the storm dumped so much rain that some areas experienced flooding.

The National Weather Service gathered the two-day rainfall total (in inches) through noon Thursday. See how much rain fell in your neighborhood below:

Los Angeles County Coast and Metro Area

Bel Air – 3.22

Beverly hills – 3.10

Culver City – 1.88

Downtown LA – 1.79

Hawthorne – 1.59

Hollywood Reservoir – 1.88

Leo Carrillo – 1.87

Long Beach – 1.74

Los Angeles International Airport – 1.63

Santa Monica – 1.70

LA County – San Fernando Valley

Agoura Hills – 3.28

Calabasas – 2.27

Canoga Park – 2.56

Chatsworth Reservoir – 2.55

Hansen Dam – 1.85

La Cañada Flintridge – 2.68

Northridge – 2.75

Porter Ranch – 3.28

San Rafael Hills – 1.98

Van Nuys – 3.06

LA County – San Gabriel Valley

Alhambra – 2.36

Claremont – 1.53

Eagle Rock Reservoir – 2.70

East Pasadena – 2.78

La Verne – 1.42

Morris Dam – 2.45

Pasadena – 2.70

Santa Fe Dam – 1.49

Sierra Madre – 3.07

Whittier – 1.25

LA County – Santa Clarita Valley

Castaic – 1.88

Castaic junction – 1.97

Del Valle – 1.83

Newhall – 3.15

Saugus – 1.44

LA County – Catalina Island

Avalon Harbor – 1.78

Catalina Island – 2.99

LA County – Mountains

Big Dalton Dam – 1.77

Camp 9 – 2.69

Chilao South – 2.40

Cogswell Dam – 3.86

Crystal Lake – 3.50

Hungry Valley – 2.13

Inspiration Point – 3.31

Mill Creek – 0.61

Mount Baldy – 1.70

Opids Camp – 4.63

San Antonio Dam – 1.32

San Gabriel Dam – 2.87

Santa Anita Dam – 3.15

Tanbark – 1.76

Warm Springs – 2.71

Warm Springs Camp – 2.59

West Fork heliport – 3.27

Whitaker Peak – 3.10

LA County – Santa Monica Mountains

Lechuza – 4.98

Monte Nido – 4.17

Sepulveda Canyon at Mulholland – 5.08

Stunt Ranch – 1.09

Topanga – 4.95

LA County – Antelope Valley

Lake Palmdale – 0.13

Lancaster – 0.27

Palmdale – 0.12

Saddleback Butte – 0.03

Ventura County – Coastal

CSU Channel Islands – 1.46

La Conchita – 1.61

Oxnard – 1.57

Oxnard Civic Center – 1.72

Saticoy – 2.19

Ventura – 1.84

Ventura County – Coastal Valleys

Cheeseboro – 2.14

Circle X Ranch – 3.74

Deals Flat –3.47

Miller Ranch – 1.65

Moorpark – 1.22

Newbury Park – 2.09

Rocky Peak – 4.68

Simi Valley – 1.30

South Mountain – 3.19

Sycamore Canyon Dam – 1.69

Thousand Oaks – 2.82

Westlake Village – 2.65

Ventura County – Interior Valleys

Fagan Canyon – 2.01

Fillmore – 2.08

Harmon Canyon – 2.84

Lake Piru – 2.27

Piru – 2.09

Red mountain – 3.07

Santa Paula – 2.45

Station canyon – 3.27

Stewart Canyon – 2.12

Sulphur Mountain – 3.93

Ventura County Mountains

Alamo Mountain – 0.73

Apache Canyon – 0.71

Chuchupate – 1.31

La Granada Mountain – 3.98

Last Chance – 3.35

Lockwood Valley – 1.82

Matilija Canyon – 5.20

Matilija Dam – 5.34

Nordhoff Ridge – 4.29

Old Man Mountain – 6.26

Ortega Hill – 4.59

Rose Valley – 3.93

Rose Valley – 4.68

Sycamore Canyon – 2.13

White Ledge Peak – 4.02

Santa Barbara County– Central Coast

Buellton – 2.43

Casmalia – 1.26

Celite – 3.73

Guadalupe City – 1.31

Las Cruces – 2.56

Lompoc – 1.97

Los Alamos – 1.68

Point Conception – 1.06

Rancho San Julian – 3.14

Sudden peak – 1.38

Vandenberg – 1.20

Santa Barbara County – Mountains

Alisal Reservoir – 4.97

Cachuma Dam – 3.49

Don Victor – 2.27

Doulton Tunnel – 3.83

East Camino Cielo – 3.40

El Deseo – 5.68

Figueroa Mountain – 2.03

Gibraltar Dam – 4.90

Juncal Dam – 4.52

Los Prietos – 3.67

Manzanita mountain – 1.41

Refugio Pass – 3.43

San Marcos Pass – 4.01

Santa Barbara County – Santa Ynez Valley

Solvang – 2.67

Tecolote Canyon – 4.40

Upper Romero – 3.53

West Big Pine – 1.49

Santa Barbara County – South Coast

Goleta – 2.40

Hollister – 1.23

Maria Ygnacio Ridge – 3.02

Montecito Hills – 2.65

San Roque – 2.67

Santa Barbara – 1.94

Santa Barbara Airport – 1.19

Santa Cruz island – 1.30

Summerland – 1.90

San Luis Obispo County – Central Coast

Arroyo Grande – 1.95

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo – 1.85

Cambria – 2.00

Rocky Butte – 4.33

San Luis Obispo – 1.53

San Luis Obispo Regional Airport – 1.49

San Luis Obispo County – Internal Valleys

Santa margarita West – 3.08

Salinas Dam – 2.56

Santa Margarita East – 2.38

Templeton – 1.46

Paso Robles Municipal Airport – 1.05

San Luis Obispo County – Mountains