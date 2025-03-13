First Alert Forecast

Parts of Sierra Madre without power as storm drenches San Gabriel Valley

Evacuation warnings and orders were in effect due to the threat of slides and debris flows in the Eaton Fire area.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Lauren Coronado

Evacuation orders and warnings were in effect early Thursday in Sierra Madre as a fast-moving winter storm brought steady rain to the San Gabriel Valley.

All evacuation orders and warnings were in effect from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday due to the threat of slides and debris flow as rainfall rates increased in the Eaton Fire burn zone.

During the mid-February storms, a debris and rock flow in little Santa Anita Creek damaged homes and streets in the community. Crews cleared debris basins and took other steps to shore up the neighborhood to manage

About 1,400 people were without power early Thursday morning as the brunt of the storm arrived in Sierra Madre on its way east.

Rainfall rates will mostly be light to moderate, but periods of heavy rain are possible through the overnight hours into Thursday morning. Expect showers into the afternoon and significant snow in the mountains.

Evacuation warnings were in effect early Thursday for several LA County burn scars, including in the Palisades and Eaton fire areas.

