Soaring Temps Bring Heat Warnings Starting Tuesday, Cooling Centers Open

Temperatures will spike into the 90s and triple digits this week as a dangerous heat wave grips Southern California.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for Tuesday through Thursday for the Antelope Valley, where temperatures of 100 to 105 degrees were expected. Those temperatures are about 20 degrees above normal for the area.

The warm weather lasts through Thursday before cooler conditions on Friday and into the weekend.

Expect highs of 75 too 99 along the coast, 90-100 in most valley areas, 95-105 in the Antelope Valley, and 80-100 in the mountains and foothills.

In Los Angeles County, highs Tuesday will include 88 degrees in downtown L.A, 98 in Saugus, 99 in Woodland Hills and 100 in Palmdale and Lancaster.

In Orange County, today's highs will remain in the 80s.

Health officials urged Southland residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. They warned that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Los Angeles County will open cooling centers around the area starting Tuesday, to give residents a place to escape the heat.

The centers will be open from noon to 6 p.m., and they will "operate in compliance with physical distancing and other safety criteria" due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The county cooling centers will be located at:

Ruben F. Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd., East Los Angeles;

Valleydale Park, 5525 N. Lake Ellen Ave., Azusa;

El Cariso Community Regional Park, 13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar;

Loma Alta Park, 3330 Lincoln Ave., Altadena;

Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Road;

Quartz Hill Library, 5040 W. Avenue M-2;

Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 E. Avenue R, Sun Village; and

Grace T. Black Auditorium, 3130 Tyler Ave., El Monte.

Available locations may change, and a current list is available here, or by calling 211.