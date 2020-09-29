Parts of SoCal Face a Dual Health Risk With Extreme Heat and Unhealthy Air Quality

A heat advisory indicating temperatures may be hot enough to make some people ill will be in force in much of Southern California from Tuesday morning until Thursday evening.

The heat advisory will be in effect from 10 Tuesday morning until 8 p.m. Thursday in the Santa Monica Mountains and the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, beach cities, metropolitan Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills, and inland Orange County, with highs of between 100 and 106 in those areas. The hottest temperatures are expected on Wednesday.

Heat-related illnesses are a risk when temperatures get this warm.

"It's going to be a scorcher, especially inland where we're going to have highs in the triple digits," said NBC4 meteorologist Belen de Leon. "If anything has been brought on from this area of high pressure has been the change in wind direction and improvement in the air quality for our friends in the desert."

Ayayay! Fill up the water bottle and stay in the shade today. Summer is making a comeback and a heat advisory goes into effect. A red flag warning is also in effect for the IE due to the gusty, dry, and hot conditions. Be safe everyone! @NBCLA #todayinLA #Tuesday pic.twitter.com/KlZaumJhet — Belen De Leon (@BelenNBCLA) September 29, 2020

"So we are locked into this weather pattern for several days. Don't forget to stay in the AC if you can, reduce your time in the sun, drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade, and please, check on your elderly, kids and pets -- never leave them in those closed cars. Look before you walk," Belen said.

Air quality will be unhealthy for parts of SoCal.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Inland Empire. Near-critical fire conditions are expected through Friday amid Santa Ana winds gusting at 35-40 miles per hour and single-digit humidity levels.

Smoke continues to billow from the 114,000-acre Bobcat Fire north of Los Angeles. Containment was at 63 percent.

Evacuation orders were issued for 10-12 homes in the Castaic Canyons area near Santa Clarita Monday due to the Martindale Fire.

In Los Angeles County, a number of cooling centers will be open from noon to 6 p.m.:

-- Platt Branch Library, 23600 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills, 818-340-9386

-- Mid-Valley Regional Library, 16244 Nordhoff St., North Hills, 818-

895-3650

-- Sun Valley Branch Library, 7935 Vineland Ave., Sun Valley, 818-764-1338

-- Lake View Terrace Branch Library, 12002 Osborne St., Lake View Terrace, 818-890-7404

-- Eagle Rock Branch Library, 5027 Casper Ave., Los Angeles, 323-258-8078

-- Vernon Branch Library, 4504 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, 323-234-9106 Social distancing requirements due to the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in reduced capacity at the sites.