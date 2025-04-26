Southern California region hit with rain, mountain snow Saturday

A low-pressure system moving through Southern California is expected to bring rain and cold temperatures across the region Saturday.

Ventura and Los Angeles counties could see pop-up showers through noon. Those showers will make there way to the Inland Empire and Orange County.

Residents in the foothills could see rain in the evening as well.

"It's going to be beneficial rain, nothing that's going to cause concern or any flooding on the roads if you live near the foothills," said NBC4 Meteorologist Shanna Mendiola.

Rainfall amounts in most areas will be below 0.1 of an inch, according to Mendiola.

Snow is expected to fall in the mountains because the system is cold. Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s for the LA Basin.

Rain is expected to subside in the evening, but cloudy conditions will continue going into Sunday.