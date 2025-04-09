Heavy early morning fog was quickly whisked away Tuesday morning as temperatures are expected to rise around the greater Los Angeles area.

Temperatures are expected to peak in the uppers 80s to low 90s in some regions starting late Tuesday morning through the end of Friday.

While cities closer to the shoreline should experience high 60s throughout the week, Angelenos near downtown Los Angeles should expect closer to 82 degrees. Those temperatures extend to the San Gabriel Valley and San Bernardino Valley, where temperatures will approach the upper 80s.

The Inland Empire and Santa Clarita, San Fernando and Antelope valleys are anticipated to experience the highest temperatures with afternoon highs in the low 90s.

Temperatures across the entire region are expected to peak on Thursday before starting to cool down on Friday.

NBCLA meteorologist David Biggar credits the rise to a high pressure jet stream peaking over the Pacific Northwest sending hot air down to SoCal.

"That's going to keep temperatures up as we go through tomorrow," Biggar said. "But we will get some relief for the weekend as outside airflow pressure pushes into the Pacific Northwest, dislodging the high."

By Saturday, temperatures should return to mid to low 70s in the LA basin with highs of 75 and 72 for Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Staying safe in the heat

The rise in temperatures means an increased risked for heat-related illnesses, typically heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include heavy sweating and a rapid pulse. If you feel yourself coming down with heat exhaustion, get to air conditioning quickly and drink lots of water to stay hydrated.

Heat stroke occurs when heat exhaustion is left untreated People experiencing heat stroke stop sweating entirely, and may lose consciousness. Seek help immediately by calling 911 if you or someone you know is experiencing heat stroke.

Here are some tips to avoid heat-related illnesses: