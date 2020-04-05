First Alert Forecast

Spring Storm to Bring Thunderstorms and Rain Throughout the Week

A storm this strong is rare for April.

By Anthony Yanez and Belen De Leon

A cold front coming through the state will bring heavy rain, hail and flooding throughout the week in a rare strong spring storm.

A system like this is usually seen in the heart of winter but it is expected to hit lightly Sunday then pick up speed going into the work week.

The storm is expected to hit parts of Northern and Central California on Sunday bringing snow, rain and thunderstorms.

Most of the rain early Sunday in SoCal is expected to be light with the downpours beginning Sunday night lasting through Monday.

A winter storm advisory goes into effect Sunday evening lasting through Tuesday night. Two feet of snow is expected above 5,000 feet with 60 mph wind gusts up in the mountains.

Tuesday’s rain should be light with most of us on average getting less than a quarter of an inch. Wednesday is a little heavier with rain amounts near a half inch. There is still a chance of rain on Thursday.

