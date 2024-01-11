A winter storm delivered snow and strong wind gusts Thursday morning to parts of Southern California.

The strongest winds are expected during the morning before they gradually diminish into the afternoon.

Snow and powerful gusts were reported early Thursday along the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles, just one of the areas under a winter storm warning that will be in effect until noon Thursday. The warning includes the 5 Freeway corridor, where as much as 5 inches could potentially fall with wind gusts up to 80 mph.

The CHP was escorting drivers through the north-south route connecting Southern California with the Central Valley.

Snow will continue into early Thursday over the Grapevine and northern Ventura mountains. Expect blowing and drifting snow that could reduce visibility for drivers.

In anticipation of elevated surf, Ventura declared a state of emergency to brace for possible flooding and destruction. Tracey Leong reports for the NBC4 News on Jan. 11, 2024.

A high wind warning will be in effect until noon in the Antelope Valley, Catalina Island, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area and San Gabriel Mountains, where 80-mph gusts also possible.

"We're already getting reports of tree damage out there," said NBCLA forecaster Belen De Leon.

A high wind warning is in effect for parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties until 10 a.m..

A passing storm will bring a little bit of everything for Southern California late today through Thursday.



At the coast, high surf and coastal flooding are possible through Friday at west and northwest facing beaches..

The San Gabriel Valley and the Los Angeles coastal and metro area, including Hollywood and downtown, will be under a less severe wind advisory until noon, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph anticipated.

Temperatures are also expected to remain chilly. By Thursday night, the Antelope Valley could potentially experience temperatures in the high teens, while some coastal valleys would be in the 20s and 30s, forecasters said.