When will it rain in LA? See a storm timeline for Southern California

What to Know Rainfall rates will be light to moderate, but thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours.

Strong winds, small hail, flooding, lightning and weak tornadoes are possible.

In Sierra Madre, an evacuation warning was in effect due to the possibility of debris flows.

The bulk of the rain in Los Angeles County is expected at midday into the evening.

Scattered showers with break in the rain are in Thursday's forecast before the storm winds down Friday.

Los Angeles and Southern California will see periods of rain over the next three days with thunderstorms and even the possibility of weak tornadoes as a storm soaks the region.

Rainfall rates will be light to moderate, but any thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours. Gusty winds, lightning, and small hail also are possible.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The rainfall arrives about two months after January wildfires in Southern California, including the Palisades and Eaton fires in Los Angeles County. The fires stripped brush from hillsides, leaving them more vulnerable to mud and debris flows as rainfall rates increase.

In Sierra Madre, an evacuation warning was in effect due to the possibility of debris flows. During the mid-February storms, a debris and rock flow in little Santa Anita Creek damaged homes and streets.

In the mountains, snow levels will be around 4,000 feet, which could impact travel through major mountain passes.

The rainfall comes after a slow start the wet season in Southern California. Extreme drought has spread into parts of San Bernardino, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties. Most of Los Angeles County is under moderate drought, the least severe drought category, in the lastest US Drought Monitor report.

At this time last year, California was drought-free after significant rainfall in February, according to the report.

See below for what to expect and when for the remainder of this week.

When will it rain in LA?

Expect light to moderate rainfall Wednesday with the bulk of the rain at midday and into the evening before tapering off Wednesday night.

"It's mostly beneficial… but it is going to cause some travel delays and slippery conditions," said NBCLA meteorologist Belen De Leon. "It's (Wednesday) afternoon when you need to allow extra time and a lot of patience because the roads will be slippery."

Expect scattered showers Thursday with some breaks in the rain. Thunderstorms could produce downpours, flooding, strong winds, lightning, small hail and weak tornadoes.

"We've got some winds increasing overnight along the coasts, also in the deserts and mountains," said De Leon. "We're going to feel those winds during the afternoon hours."

By the time the storm moves out Friday, most areas will pick of 0.50 to 1 inch of rain with 1 to 2 inches in the mountains. Winter weather warnings and advisories going into effect Wednesday for Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains.

The storm will wind down Friday.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for most of Southern California before a weekend warmup.