Powerful Winter Storm Fueled by an Atmospheric River to Bring Steady Rain and Snow

What to Know A storm fueled by a river of moisture in the sky is slowly moving into Southern California.

Light rain is possible Wednesday in Ventura and LA counties before heavier rain Thursday into Friday.

A winter storm warning goes into effect Thursday for SoCal.

An atmospheric river will fuel a storm expected to bring days of rain, snow and downpours that could unleash debris flows in Southern California’s wildfire burn areas.

Evacuation orders were already in effect for areas of fire-scarred Santa Cruz County and evacuation warnings were issued in San Mateo County. The storm will arrive in Ventura County Wednesday before entering Los Angeles County and other parts of Southern California Wednesday evening, bring a chance of rain.

The low-pressure system gathered strength off the Oregon coast, and will likely remain mostly stationary through Thursday. The bulk of the rain in SoCal is expected Thursday into Friday.

“Today, the best shot of seeing that rain is in Ventura County, a chance in LA County in the San Fernando Valley, but nothing really to write home about,” said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. “It’s tomorrow afternoon into Friday when we see the heaviest amount of rain and a possibility of thunderstorms.”

What makes this storm different from previous storms this winter is that it’s fueled by an atmospheric river, a long plume of moisture in the sky over the Pacific. It can act likes a conveyor belt, delivering days of rain to California. The weather phenomenon is associated with some of California’s most damaging storms.

“By Saturday, we could be seeing rain amounts of 1.5 to 3 inches,” said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon.

The region could see flood warnings posted as the storm moves closer, and residents in flood-prone areas will likely be urged to be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.

A winter storm watch goes into effect at 3 p.m. Thursday and continues into Friday afternoon for most of SoCal. One to 3 feet of snow could accumulate at elevations above 6,000 feet.

Heavy snow will fall in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

Atmospheric Rivers play a big part in the movement of moisture around the globe, and can make or break the rain season for California. When a strong atmospheric river points towards Southern California, we can see significant rainfall. Meteorologist David Biggar shows how common they are, and how they can impact our weather.

Winds will blow at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts ranging up to 50 mph. A wind advisory will take effect in the county's mountains at 3 a.m. Wednesday and continue until 3 p.m. Thursday. Forecasters said the strongest winds are likely in the San Gabriel Peaks and the Grapevine area, making driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Los Angeles County health officials have issued a cold weather alert through Thursday for the mountains and Antelope Valley, and through Tuesday for the Santa Monica Mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley.