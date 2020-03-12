This Week’s Storm is Still Hanging Around, and There’s Another One on the Way

What to Know A storm system that brought heavy rain Tuesday will produced more wet weather late Thursday and into Friday

Expect extremely wet conditions for the Friday morning commute

Another storm is on schedule to arrive Sunday

A lingering storm system that produced periods of heavy rain earlier this week will squeeze out another round of wet weather Thursday in Southern California.

Most of Thursday will be dry, with moderate to light showers possible before heavier rain late Thursday and overnight. Parts of the Inland Empire will likely see rain and, possibly, thunderstorms earlier in the day from the wrap-around system.

"Unsettled weather is here," said NBC4 forecaster Shanna Mendiola. "We won't see that in LA County until late tonight."

Drivers can expect extremely wet conditions for the Friday morning commute.

Up to 3 inches of rain are possible in the San Gabriel Mountains and up to 2 inches at lower elevations. There's a slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, and these could generate brief, heavy downpours, small hail, and waterspouts.

In the San Gabriel mountains, the snow level will be at 7,500 feet.

The expected precipitation results from an upper low off the coast. The storm infused with tropical moisture delivered some relief from an unsually dry spell to start the year in California.

The low behind the current storm will start moving south Friday.

Another storm, this one a colder system originating in the Pacific northwest, will reach SoCal on Sunday. That system could cause roadway flooding and hazardous driving conditions, minor mud and debris flows over areas denuded by wildfires.