Strong and Slow-Moving Storm Drenches SoCal With Steady Overnight Rain

What to Know An early winter storm will be slow moving, and bring heavy rain to the Southern California area -- up to 3" in some areas.

The slow speed of the storm means there are flooding concerns, continuing into the overnight period and Thursday morning.

The Grapevine section of the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles is closed due to snow and ice.

An early winter storm unleashed hours of rain and snow in Southern California, leading to evacuations in some fire-scarred canyons and closing a freeway in northern Los Angeles County.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Rain started over Ventura County around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The slow speed of the system means Los Angeles County didn't see its heaviest rain until around 6 p.m.

And it just kept raining.

"This line of rain is sitting over LA County, and the moisture is streaming up out of the south," said NBC4 forecaster David Biggar. "So, it really doesn't move anywhere. It just continues the heavy rainfall across the region."

The storm will stall in Los Angeles County for hours, bringing significant precipitation to the region all the way through Thursday morning and into the early afternoon. With steady rain, debris flows and sides are possible in burn areas.

Rain will decrease late Thursday, dwindling to light showers overnight. Conditions dry out for the weekend.

Heavy snow will fall in the area mountains the entire time. The snow will also be the longest-lasting part of the storm, continuing into Friday morning even after the rain has stopped for the rest of the region.

A voluntary evacuation was issued in Orange County for a burn scar area. NBCLA has team coverage Dec. 29, 2021.

Storm Evacuations and Road Closures

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska in the Bond Fire burn area due to possible debris flows along or near the burn scar.

A winter storm warning was issued Tuesday night for San Bernardino County and Riverside County mountains, lasting until Thursday night. The snow level is expected to get as low as 5,000 feet, with between 6" and 1' of snow falling.

The Grapevine section of the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles is closed due to snow and ice.

NBCLA

Rain, Snow and California's Drought

In October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that a the Pacific Ocean was showing signs of a new La Nina, the flip side of the El Nino ocean-warming pattern, that tends to cause changes in weather worldwide.

Forecasters said much of California would have a 33% to 50% chance of below-normal precipitation, while only the state's far northern tier had equal chances of above- or below-normal precipitation.

Photos: Holiday Storm Images From Around California

But the storm track has trended farther south than is usual during La Ninas. After a series of mid-December tempests, California's overall snow-water equivalent — a measurement of how much water is in the snowpack — jumped from 19% of normal to date on Dec. 10 to 76% of normal on Dec. 17, according to the latest U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook.

While the current wet trend is positive, it is too early to know if it will last through January and February. The snowpack normally doesn't reach its maximum until April and last spring there was minimal runoff because much of the water was absorbed by the drought-parched landscape.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, the heavy rainfall will likely stall over LA County, bringing lots of rain to a very narrow area. Heavy snow will also fall in the area mountains. David Biggar has the forecast for Dec. 29, 2021.