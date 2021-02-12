weather

Weak Storm Swings In and Out of Southern California, Bringing Light Rain

An even weaker storm system will arrive this weekend.

By Belen De Leon and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Light rain arrived overnight in Southern California from the first of two weak storm systems that will moves through the region.

The system moving through from the north will bring scattered showers to the area through Friday morning. A slightly weaker system will pass through Saturday into Sunday.

There will be a chance of showers across the Los Angeles area Friday morning. Expect sunshine by the afternoon in most areas.

“It’s a weak storm, but it’s enough to wet the roads and cause some slippery conditions,” said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon.

Expect snow at higher elevations.

The second storm arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning looks even less impressive. The most likely chance of rain will be in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

The large issue will likely be strong winds. Gusty northwest winds will blow across the region at times between Friday and Monday. Strong winds are possible Saturday night into Sunday.

