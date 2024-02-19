Slow-moving storm soaks Southern California. See evacuations and road closures

Evacuation warnings, road closures and flood warnings are in effect to start the week as another significant winter storm brings more rain to Southern California.

Steady rain arrived Sunday in Ventura County and spread across Los Angeles County overnight. Widespread rain is in the forecast through Wednesday.

Flash flood warnings and flood advisories were in affect through Wednesday morning for much of the region. Parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties were under a flood warning early Monday.

Scroll down for updates on evacuations and road closures due to the storm.

Evacuations

An evacuation warning was issued along Santa Maria Road north of Topanga Canyon Boulevard in the Santa Monica Mountains due to possible slides. The warning, urging residents to be prepared to evacuate, is in effect through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

In the northern San Fernando Valley, the LA County Public Works officials issued a Phase 2 debris flow forecast for the Land Fire burn area east of Sun Valley. The alert will be in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Moderate flooding and mud/debris flows are possible in the area of McDonald Creek, Del Arroyo Drive and La Tuna Canyon Road.

If conditions warrant, evacuations could be ordered in the area, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Road closures

Part of Mulholland Drive remained closed to through traffic between Skyline Drive and Bowmont Drive. Landslides above and below the canyon road between the San Fernando Valley and Hollywood caused damage earlier this month at four locations. The road is expected to remain closed for weeks.

Along the coast, all lanes of Pacific Coast Highway will be closed nightly from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. or later along a stretch in Malibu and Ventura County. The closure extends from Sycamore Canyon Road to Las Posas Road in Ventura County.

The Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive exit ramp from the northbound 405 Freeway was closed until further notice due to a sinkhole.

Part of Benedict Canyon Road was restricted to local access only due to a collapsing roadway. The closure extends from Mulholland Drive to Hutton Drive.