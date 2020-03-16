Slow-Moving Cold Storm Will Produce Scattered Showers

Rain from a slow moving cold front will continue into Tuesday for parts of Southern California.

Heavy rain drenched the region Monday, soaking some communities for hours. The system shifted into the Inland Empire late Monday.

Any lingering snow showers could impact travel on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles.

Tuesday will see scattered showers, but everything will be lighter than Monday. Temperatures will start out in the 30s and 40s for some locations.

A March storm brought heavy snow. Annette Arreola reports for Today in LA on Tuesday March 17, 2020.

Afternoon highs will be about 10 degrees below normal.

Monday’s storm bumped the month’s rainfall total up to 2.8 inches. The average for the entire month of March is 2.43 inches.

Since Oct. 1, LA has recorded 10.12 inches of rain, about two inches below average.

“But I’ve got good news,” said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. “We have another storm headed in our direction.”

The pattern looks to stay active, our next chance of rain is on Sunday into Monday.