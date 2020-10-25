Strong Santa Ana Winds Increase SoCal Fire Danger; Red Flag Warning in Effect

Los Angeles County officials were on alert Sunday in anticipation of strong winds and elevated fire danger, and a red flag warning planned to go into effect early Monday morning was moved up to early Sunday afternoon.

Gusty Santa Ana winds were expected to develop Sunday and Monday and remain fairly strong across inland areas on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Gusts were expected to reach as high as 70 mph in the mountains and valleys, with the strongest winds expected along the Grapevine.

Deputies said to keep small pets and kids indoors. As seen on NBC4 News on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

A wind advisory was scheduled to be in effect from Sunday through noon Tuesday, and a red flag warning was in effect through Tuesday as well, with the high winds and low humidity combining for elevated fire danger despite relatively cool temperatures.

The county's Office of Emergency Management said it will be on high alert Sunday night.

"Our emergency response officials are world-class and will stand ready to defend lives and property," Director Kevin McGowan said. "We need collaboration from all residents who live in LA County to stay safe as a region. We must all do our part by staying informed and being ready to evacuate at a moment's notice, especially if you live in canyon, mountain or foothill communities.''

And the Los Angeles County Fire Department said it has boosted staffing in response to the fed flag warning, with Fire Chief Daryl Osby ordering pre-deployment of resources throughout Los Angeles County.

Despite the fire danger, freezing overnight temperatures are expected across the Antelope Valley Monday and Tuesday.