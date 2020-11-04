SoCal Rides a Temperature Rollercoaster Into the Weekend

It has been 170 days since Los Angeles last reported measurable rainfall.

That might change this weekend when rain enters the forecast.

But first, Southern California faces fire weather conditions with hot and dry weather, marking the high-point of a temperature rollercoaster over the next few days. The big temperature swings include above-normal temperatures Wednesday and Thursday before a drop to more seasonable conditions and even well below-normal readings.

Temperatures are expected to warm up to the 90s in many valley areas Wednesday and Thursday, accompanied by west-to-northwest Santa Ana winds of 20 to 40 mph, with 35- to 55-mph gusts, especially Friday night into Saturday.

The heat, wind and low relative humidity -- 8-15 percent -- will increase fire danger.

The warmest Los Angeles County community Wednesday will be Woodland Hills, where a high of 94 degrees is in the forecast.

Inland temperatures will dip by about 30 degrees during the weekend.

A sharp cooling trend will arrive on Friday and continue into the weekend with a chance of light showers at times. The mountains and eastern LA. County have the best chances for rain, but it shouldn't be more than a tenth of inch.

Don't look now, but we have a chance for rain. It's been 170 days with no measurable rain in DTLA. Fingers crossed🤞we break that dry streak this weekend. @NBCLA #todayinLA pic.twitter.com/HCgqZULiD4 — Belen De Leon (@BelenNBCLA) November 4, 2020

Downtown Los Angeles is expected to see highs of 84 degrees Wednesday and 89 on Thursday, dropping to 72 Friday and 66 by Saturday. Van Nuys and Pasadena will also see highs of 66 on Saturday.

The predicted high in Northridge is 92 Wednesday and 94 on Thursday, dropping to 74 and 69 Friday and Saturday.

Nighttime lows will begin dropping below 50 degrees across much of LA County on Friday and Saturday.

The Antelope Valley, which will see highs in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday, will drop into the upper 50s Friday and Saturday. Lows will dip into the 30s beginning Friday.

In Orange County, Anaheim is expected to reach 91 degrees Thursday before dropping to 73 Friday and 64 on Saturday, while the chillier coastal area of Newport Beach will see its high drop all the way to 60 on Saturday.