Toppled eucalyptus tree crushes cars outside Sun Valley home

Overnight rainfall and strong winds left behind pocked of damage and flooding Monday in the northern San Fernando Valley.

LA city crews were responding to reports of flooding, downed trees and downed wires in connection with the fast-moving tropical storm. There have been at least 150 tree-related issues and 17 minor mudflows, officials said.

In Sun Valley, a large eucalyptus tree fell onto cars parked outside a home. No injuries were reported. Daylight showed the tree on top of a crumpled metal fence and crushed cars.

Water pooled on a stretch of the 5 Freeway and an intersection Monday in Sun Valley, leaving vehicles stranded in water. All lanes were blocked early Monday on the southbound 5 Freeway in Sun Valley due to flooding at Lankershim Boulevard.

About five vehicles were stranded in high water at 7:34 p.m. in the 11000 block of West Sherman Way at Hershey Drive. LAFD firefighters helped one person escape from the vehicle as waters continued to rise due to Tropical Storm Hilary.

"Careful when you approach any of those roads," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. "It's still very soggy out there."

Hilary was downgraded from a tropical storm to a post-tropical system Monday as it moved out of Southern California and into Nevada.