‘It Was Just a Matter of Time': Trees Knocked Down During a Windy Night in Sylmar

Strong Santa Ana winds are expected to continue in part of Southern California following a restless night of powerful gusts for some San Fernando Valley residents.

Two trees were knocked down in Sylmar early Friday, leaving branches and debris scattered in the neighborhood. A tree damaged a home’s gate and caused buckling in the driveway. It narrowly missed a pickup truck.

No injuries were reported.

“Luckily… it didn’t fall on a house,” a resident said. “That was the most terrifying part. We couldn’t even sleep. We knew it was going to fall. It was just a matter of time.”

Residents heard a loud thump and knew that time had come. Cleanup crews cleared the street Friday morning.

A wind advisory will be in effect through 4 p.m. Friday for the Los Angeles County Mountains, Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys, the Santa Monica Mountains and the coastal area including downtown.

According to the National Weather Service, winds were gusting at 25 mph to 35 mph in some areas by Thursday afternoon, with some traditionally windy areas -- such as the Magic Mountain Truck Trail -- seeing gusts of 40 mph to 50 mph. The strongest winds of the Santa Ana event, however, were expected Friday morning.

Although the wind advisories were scheduled to expire at 4 p.m., forecasters warned that current conditions show the potential for winds

continuing into Saturday morning.

Mountain and higher valley areas are likely to have the strongest winds, gusting up to 55 mph, while other locations will have winds of 30 mph to 50 mph.

In Orange County, a wind advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m. for inland areas and the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills. Forecasters

said the areas could see winds of 15 mph to 25 mph, with gusts of 45 mph to 55 mph.

Southern California Edison crews will be on alert during the wind event, and the utility reminded customers that outage information is available on its website at SCE.com and on Facebook and Twitter. SCE noted that the winds are not expected to be as severe as last week's Santa Ana event, which saw gusts of up to 90 mph in some mountain and foothill areas, knocking down trees that brought down power lines.

