First Alert Forecast

Triple-Digit Temperatures Expected in Riverside County

An excessive heat warning was issued that will be in effect through 8 p.m. Monday in the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

By City News Service

Near triple-digit temperatures are expected in Riverside County Monday while temperatures in San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and the Coachella Valley are expected remain well above 100 degrees as a result of a heat wave that will keep those areas scorching hot throughout Monday.

Cooler temperatures this week as the marine layer returns to SoCal. Belen De Leon has your First Alert forecast for Monday, July 13, 2020.

"We will have triple-digits in the Central Valley and all the way to Las Vegas," said NBC4 Meteorologist Belen De Leon.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

coronavirus pandemic 2 hours ago

California Governor Closes Indoor Dining Statewide, and Salons, Gyms in 30 Counties as Cases Surge

LAPD 3 hours ago

More LAPD Officers Face Potential Criminal Charges in False Gang Data Investigation

A strong system of high pressure is building over Arizona and New Mexico, ushering in more sweltering heat in most of Southern California Monday, forecasters said.

An excessive heat warning was issued that will be in effect through 8 p.m. Monday in the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

Residents should drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also, young children, senior and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle parked during the day, with car interiors able to reach lethal temperatures in minutes.

High temperatures Monday are forecast to reach 115 degrees in the Coachella Valley, 102 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, 99 in Riverside, and 98 in Idyllwild.

Slight cooling will arrive on Tuesday and continue through Thursday, forecasters said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

First Alert ForecastRiverside CountySoCal WeatherHeat WaveNational Weather Service
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us