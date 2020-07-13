Triple-Digit Temperatures Expected in Riverside County

Near triple-digit temperatures are expected in Riverside County Monday while temperatures in San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and the Coachella Valley are expected remain well above 100 degrees as a result of a heat wave that will keep those areas scorching hot throughout Monday.

Cooler temperatures this week as the marine layer returns to SoCal. Belen De Leon has your First Alert forecast for Monday, July 13, 2020.

"We will have triple-digits in the Central Valley and all the way to Las Vegas," said NBC4 Meteorologist Belen De Leon.

A strong system of high pressure is building over Arizona and New Mexico, ushering in more sweltering heat in most of Southern California Monday, forecasters said.

An excessive heat warning was issued that will be in effect through 8 p.m. Monday in the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

Residents should drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also, young children, senior and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle parked during the day, with car interiors able to reach lethal temperatures in minutes.

High temperatures Monday are forecast to reach 115 degrees in the Coachella Valley, 102 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, 99 in Riverside, and 98 in Idyllwild.

Slight cooling will arrive on Tuesday and continue through Thursday, forecasters said.