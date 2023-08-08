Here's what to expect in SoCal from the remnants of Tropical Storm Eugene

Southern California's mid-week weather will be impacted by the remnants of a tropical storm hundreds of miles away.

Tropical Storm Eugene has weakened, so it is not expected to bring the heavy rain that usually comes with tropical storms, NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon said.

However, the storm’s remnants are "going to turn our dry air humid and muggy, starting tonight all the way through Thursday," she said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Cloud cover will increase mid-week with higher humidity. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night through Thursday.

"Some of these storms will be slow moving. They could cause some isolated flooding and minor debris flow, especially over Ventura County and portions of Valley County," she said.

At the coast, southerly swells will increase, making for hazardous conditions. By Friday, the weather will begin to clear though temperatures will stay a bit cooler than usual through the weekend before a potential heat wave next week, De Leon said.