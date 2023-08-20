Tropical Storm Hilary: Who to call in case of an emergency in Southern California

Emergency services personnel throughout Southern California have been preparing for severe weather due to Tropical Storm Hilary
The storm, potentially unlike any the region has seen in decades, was downgraded Sunday from a hurricane as it moved up the coast.
“Angelenos should take this storm seriously -- stay SAFE and stay INFORMED,” Mayor Karen Bass said in social media posts. She was scheduled to brief the public on the city’s preparedness with the chiefs of the Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments Sunday morning.
Here are the key numbers to remember to report emergencies during and after the storm.
In the city of Los Angeles
Tropical Storm Hilary page: Evacuations, slide warning signs, road closures, flood safety and more
Call 311 to report the following
- Downed trees, tree limbs
- Mudslides, rockslides
- Roadway flooding
- Potholes
- Street light problems
- Animal services
Call 911 for
- Downed power lines
- Life-threatening medical emergencies
Call 1-800-DIAL-DWP (1-800-342-5397)
- Power outages
- Water main break
LA city residents are also urged to register for Notify LA for local alerts during the storm. Updates from the city will also be posted on @ReadyLA social media channels.
In LA County
- Tropical Storm Hilary Response Page: Find evacuation information, shelters, road closures and more.
- Twitter: ReadyLACounty
In Orange County
- Visit the Orange County Tropical Storm Hilary resources page for emergency services information.
- Sign up for AlertOC alerts.
- Twitter: @OCGovCA Facebook:@OCGov Instagram: @OCGov
- Twitter: @OCSheriff Facebook: @OCSheriff
- Twitter: @OCPublicWorks Facebook: @OCPublicWorks
- Twitter: @OCAnimalCare Facebook: @OCAnimalCare
- Twitter: @OCFireAuthority Facebook: @OCFireAuthority
In Riverside County
- Register for AlertRivCo
- Riverside County resources list
- Flooding information
- Power outages
In San Bernardino County
- Tropical Storm Hilary Information: 909.387.3911 | StormInfo.SBCounty.gov
- Alerts and warnings
- Sandbags
- Flooding information