Tropical Storm Hilary: Who to call in case of an emergency in Southern California

Emergency services personnel throughout Southern California have been preparing for severe weather due to Tropical Storm Hilary

The storm, potentially unlike any the region has seen in decades, was downgraded Sunday from a hurricane as it moved up the coast.

“Angelenos should take this storm seriously -- stay SAFE and stay INFORMED,” Mayor Karen Bass said in social media posts. She was scheduled to brief the public on the city’s preparedness with the chiefs of the Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments Sunday morning.

Here are the key numbers to remember to report emergencies during and after the storm.

In the city of Los Angeles

Tropical Storm Hilary page: Evacuations, slide warning signs, road closures, flood safety and more

Call 311 to report the following

Downed trees, tree limbs

Mudslides, rockslides

Roadway flooding

Potholes

Street light problems

Animal services

Call 911 for

Downed power lines

Life-threatening medical emergencies

Power outages

Water main break

LA city residents are also urged to register for Notify LA for local alerts during the storm. Updates from the city will also be posted on @ReadyLA social media channels.

In LA County

Tropical Storm Hilary Response Page: Find evacuation information, shelters, road closures and more.

Twitter: ReadyLACounty

In Orange County

In Riverside County

In San Bernardino County

Ventura County

Evacuations and special notices