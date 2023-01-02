Flooding Strands Drivers, Leads to Dramatic Rescues in SoCal

Dramatic floodwater rescues in the Inland Empire and Orange County during a weekend storm were captured on camera, with one woman being tethered by rescuers before she was flung into the fast-moving stream.

In San Bernardino County, three people became trapped in the Lyle Creek area, after fast-moving floodwaters stranded their truck and quickly rose up around them.

A woman was tethered by rescuers, and then flung into the water across the stream to safety on the other side.

She came up gasping for air, as more rescuers on the bank helped her up.

In Orange County in the Tustin area, five people needed to be rescued from the Fourth Street offramp on the 55 Freeway after lanes became flooded.

OC Fire Authority can be seen paddling in a rubber boat across freeway lanes to rescue a woman sitting on top of her car that is immersed in floodwaters.

The floodwaters were not rushing by, so several people were able to walk to safety.

After a very wet New Year's Eve, Southern Californians can expect a brief respite from the rain for the Rose Parade Tuesday, before another storm makes its way into the region.

Later in the afternoon, the showers return. Stephanie Olmo has your First Alert Forecast Jan. 2, 2022.

NBC4's Stephanie Olmo says rain should begin to patter Tuesday afternoon before strengthening overnight.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected Wednesday into Thursday when a stronger cell moves in.