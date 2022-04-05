SoCal Weather Will Get Hot This Week. Here Are Heat Safety Tips and What to Know

What to Know Temperatures are increasing this week, and will keep going up into Friday. Some areas may see temps in the triple digits by Thursday.

A heat advisory is in place along much of the SoCal coast from Wednesday morning into Friday. Stay hydrated and watch for signs of heat-related illness.

The Santa Ana winds are returning, prompting a high wind warning into Wednesday morning for the LA and Ventura County mountains.

It's spring in Southern California, and that means temperatures are starting to rise -- especially this week.

Temperatures are in the mid-60s near the coasts in Orange County and in the 70s at LA County beaches on Tuesday, making for a perfect beach day for spring breakers.

The Santa Ana winds will also start gusting through the region this week, prompting a high wind warning for the LA and Ventura county mountains through Wednesday morning.

At that point, the winds should calm somewhat.

But the temperature weather-coaster just keeps going up this week, according to NBC4 meteorologist Belen De Leon.

"Look at the weather warming up -- today warmer than yesterday, tomorrow warmer than today," she said. In places like Van Nuys, temperatures could climb as high as 100 degrees by Thursday.

"That heat is going to hang around all the way through Friday. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is 74," De Leon added.

Those high temperatures will cause air quality to decrease, with the air already less clear and healthy below the mountains in Los Angeles.

High temperatures also bring an elevated risk of heat illness.

"I cannot stress this enough, how much you need to take good heat precautions," De Leon said.

Heat illness can come in two forms: heat exhaustion, and the more extreme heat stroke.

With summer here, it's important to know the dangers of high temperatures. Heat stroke can be dangerous. Here are some ways you can identify heat stroke and what you should do when you see some of its symptoms.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include heavy sweating and a rapid pulse. If you feel yourself coming down with heat exhaustion, get to air conditioning quickly and drink lots of water to stay hydrated.

Heat stroke is what happens when heat exhaustion is not treated. People experiencing heat stroke stop sweating entirely, and may lose consciousness. Seek help immediately by calling 911 if you or someone you know is experiencing heat stroke.

A heat advisory will be in place along much of the SoCal coast and up into the deserts from 11 a.m. on Wednesday to 6 p.m. on Friday.