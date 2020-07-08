It's Hot, But Just Wait Until This Weekend

What to Know Temperatures will be in the high 80s and 90s Wednesday.

Triple-digit temperatures are expected later this week and into the weekend.

An excessive heat watch will last from Saturday morning through Monday evening in the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

Temperatures again will climb into the 90s Wednesday for parts of Southern California before even warmer temperatures into this weekend.

"Believe it or not, today is actually going to be one of the coolest days out of the week," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. "After today, temperatures start soaring."

Temperatures will ramp up starting Friday, reaching the low 100s, 6 to 8 degrees above normal in the San Fernando and Antelope valleys by the weekend, because of high pressure.

In Riverside County, triple-digit heat is expected across a widespread area Friday through Sunday. Highs in the Coachella Valley could soar to 119 degrees on Sunday, while the mercury in the Riverside area could reach 106.

High temperatures Wednesday are forecast to reach 110 in the Coachella Valley, 97 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, 95 in Hemet, 94 in Riverside, 93 in Lake Elsinore, 89 in Temecula and 84 in Idyllwild.

Temperatures are expected to cool slightly on Monday and keep dropping gradually through Wednesday, forecasters said.

Air quality took at hit over the past few days due in part to a fire burning in the Santa Clarita area, but conditions are improving. Expect moderate air quality Wednesday for the coast, LA basin and the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys.

Conditions in the Santa Clarita Valley and Inland Empire will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.