Here’s When and Where to Expect Tuesday’s Most Powerful Winds in SoCal

Cold winds swept across Southern California early Tuesday, slamming some areas with strong and damaging gusts.

Though not as strong as Monday's, gusts reached 65 miles per hour early Tuesday in the San Gabriel Mountains.

A high wind warning, the most serious of the wind advisories in effect Tuesday, was issued for the San Gabriels and scheduled to expire at noon. Northeast winds of 20 to 40 mph were recorded in the San Gabriels. The winds will weaken to between 15 and 30 mph with 45-mph gusts this afternoon.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for drivers of big rigs, trucks and other high-profile vehicles.

"You'll get that strong burst, and then they'll calm down," said NBC4 forecaster Shanna Mendiola.

Less serious wind advisories were in effect until 3 p.m. in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys and the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area. A wind advisory was also in effect, until noon, in the LA coastal zone, which includes, beach cities -- among them Malibu, Long Beach and Santa Monica -- plus Beverly Hills, downtown LA and Hollywood.

The winds, Santa Anas out of the northeast, were being chilled by a cold air mass. Winds will mostly taper off this afternoon and die down Tuesday night.

In the meantime, winds of 20 to 35 mph, gusting to 50 mph, will blow across the San Fernando Valley and in the Santa Monica Mountains; 25 to 35 mph with 55-mph gusts in the Santa Clarita Valley; and 15 to 30 mph with 40-mph gusts in the LA coastal zone.

Winds of 15-25 mph with 30 mph gusts were blowing in the San Gabriel Valley, where a wind advisory was in effect until it was canceled around 1:30 a.m.