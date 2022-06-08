Triple-Digit Heat Ahead for SoCal. Here's When Temperatures Peak

The first excessive heat warning of the season goes into effect this week in Southern California.
Wednesday marks the start of a string of warm days with temperatures in the 90s, but the peak of the heat arrives Thursday through Saturday when triple-digit temperatures are in the forecast for parts of inland Southern California.
“That heating trend is here, and it’s here to stay as we head to the weekend,” said NBC4 forecaster Shanna Mendiola.
An excessive heat watch, warning of the potential for dangerous heat, starts Thursday for widespread parts of Los Angeles County. Highs in the mid-90s are coming to the San Fernando Valley.
A more severe excessive heat warning will be in effect for parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Highs topping 115 degrees are possible in the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.
Record highs are possible throughout Southern California.
“Friday is going to be the hottest day of the week,” Mendiola said
The excessive heat watch will take effect at 10 a.m. Thursday and continue until 8 p.m. Sunday for the Inland Empire. Inland valleys will be under a less severe heat advisory due to temperatures in the low triple-digits and upper 90s.
Inland areas can expect highs 10 to 15 degrees above average on Friday and Saturday.
Some relief arrives next week. Low pressure will slide into the region early next week, and the heat will gradually release its grip on Southern California.
Below, some heat tips to stay healthy.
- Stay hydrated! The more hydrated you are, the more effective your body will be at keeping you cool. Drink water – not fizzy and alcoholic drinks, which will dehydrate you.
- Avoid exercise in the middle of the day. If you need to exercise outside, do it early in the morning when the temperature is lower.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored natural fabrics like cotton and linen, as these will help your skin breathe and let your sweat evaporate, cooling you down.
- We sweat around half a pint daily from both feet (and we wonder why they stink!), so if you can, wear sandals or flip-flops to let your foot sweat evaporate.
- Use a fan to circulate air from open windows. Keep your blinds or curtains drawn during the day, so your home doesn’t heat up while you’re out. Turn off big appliances and help prevent brown-outs!
- To cool down quickly, run your wrists under a cold tap or keep a water spray in the fridge for a quick cooling spritz to the face.
- Keep some wet wipes in your bag so you can freshen up your hands, face and neck if you get hot or clammy.
- Want to stay cool at night? One way is to wash your feet in cool water or take a cold shower before bedtime – especially if you get hot during the night or have hot sweats.
- To cool down in bed, try keeping your pillowcase or sheets in a plastic bag in the fridge during the day. Put them back on the bed at night. The fabric will stay cool when you’re trying to get to sleep.
- And bring your pets in and make sure they have shade and water.
- Be prepared for power outages and know where cooling centers are!