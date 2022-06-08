Triple-Digit Heat Ahead for SoCal. Here's When Temperatures Peak

The first excessive heat warning of the season goes into effect this week in Southern California.

Wednesday marks the start of a string of warm days with temperatures in the 90s, but the peak of the heat arrives Thursday through Saturday when triple-digit temperatures are in the forecast for parts of inland Southern California.

“That heating trend is here, and it’s here to stay as we head to the weekend,” said NBC4 forecaster Shanna Mendiola.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An excessive heat watch, warning of the potential for dangerous heat, starts Thursday for widespread parts of Los Angeles County. Highs in the mid-90s are coming to the San Fernando Valley.

A more severe excessive heat warning will be in effect for parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Highs topping 115 degrees are possible in the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

Record highs are possible throughout Southern California.

“Friday is going to be the hottest day of the week,” Mendiola said

The excessive heat watch will take effect at 10 a.m. Thursday and continue until 8 p.m. Sunday for the Inland Empire. Inland valleys will be under a less severe heat advisory due to temperatures in the low triple-digits and upper 90s.

Inland areas can expect highs 10 to 15 degrees above average on Friday and Saturday.

Some relief arrives next week. Low pressure will slide into the region early next week, and the heat will gradually release its grip on Southern California.

Below, some heat tips to stay healthy.