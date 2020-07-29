Ready for Even Warmer Weather? Here's When Temperatures Will Top Out This Week

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday, but days of extreme heat are ahead.

Most of Southern California will be under a heat advisory starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

"If you're inland and away from the coast, you can expect those sizzling temperatures," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. "On Thursday, temperatures keep climbing.

"We're going to stay well above triple digits through Saturday. It's not until Sunday when temperatures start to go down."

Heat update: Most of SoCal will be under a heat advisory from Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures inland will be in the triple digits for several days. Stay hydrated and be safe. @nbcla @DaniellaNBCLA @AdrianNBCLA pic.twitter.com/5hXLnTiezO — Belen De Leon (@BelenNBCLA) July 29, 2020

Hot and dry conditions with humidity levels in the single digits will combine with strong gusty winds -- the basic elements of fire weather. No red flag warnings were immediately issued.

Temperatures between Thursday and Saturday are expected to range between 85 and 90 along the coast, 85 to 95 in the mountains, 95 to 105 in most valley areas and the foothills, and 100 to 106 in the Antelope Valley.

Woodland Hills, which is expected to hit a high of 96 Wednesday, will top out at 105 Thursday, 107 Friday, 105 Saturday and 99 Sunday. Other San Fernando Valley communities will be marginally cooler. The Santa Clarita Valley will bear temperatures almost as high as the San Fernando Valley.

Both valleys will be about as hot as the Antelope Valley, which is always very hot at this time of the year. Lancaster will reach 104 Wednesday and Thursday and 105 Friday, 106 Saturday, and 105 Sunday.

A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Saturday in the San Gabriel, San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys and both the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains. No special advisories were issued for the Antelope Valley because temperatures of 100-plus there are not regarded as anything remotely extraordinary.

Several Orange County communities will experience temperatures in the mid to high 90s.

Residents are advised to restrict outdoor activities to early-morning and evening hours, wear lightweight clothing, and never leave children, seniors or pets unattended in vehicles, even with the windows open. The inside of a car can quickly reach lethal temperatures.

Expect highs Wednesday of 71 degrees at LAX; 75 in Avalon; 79 in Downtown L.A.; 82 in Long Beach; 86 on

Mount Wilson; 88 in San Gabriel and Burbank; 90 in Pasadena; 94 in Saugus; 96 in Woodland Hills; and 104 in Palmdale and Lancaster.

Sunny skies were forecast in Orange County, along with highs of 73 in Laguna Beach and San Clemente; 74 in Newport Beach; 82 on Santiago Peak; 85 in Irvine; 86 in Fullerton, at Fremont Canyon and on Ortega Highway at 2,600 feet; 89 in Mission Viejo and Yorba Linda; and 90 at Trabuco Canyon.

Thursday's high temperatures will be up to 7 degrees higher.

A heat advisory also will be in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Saturday in the Riverside metropolitan area and the Riverside County mountains. An excessive heat warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday through 9 p.m. Saturday in the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

Highs in the Coachella Valley are expected to reach 120 on Friday and might even touch 121 on Saturday, forecasters said. The mercury in the Riverside metropolitan area is forecast to top out at 108 on Friday.

A full list of the cooling centers in Riverside County can be found here.