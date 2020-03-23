Early Spring Storm Brings Showers and Snow to Southern California

A storm from Canada brought showers to Southern California and triggered winter weather during early spring in the San Gabriel Mountains.

In addition to this morning's on-and-off showers, there's a chance of showers Monday.

"The heaviest has moved off, but we're still seeing scattered showers," said NBC4 forecaster Shanna Mendiola.

Most of the rainfall should be done by the afternoon.

Tuesday should be mostly dry, ahead of another system Wednesday night into Thursday. That system could drop snow on The Grapevine Thursday morning, but snow will not affect the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles.

In the San Gabriel Mountains, a winter weather advisory, which denotes challenging traveling conditions, will be in effect until 1 p.m. Expect moderate snow accumulations over the higher elevations.

An accumulation of 6-10 inches of snow is expected above 6,500 feet, and less snow is expected between 4,500 and 6,500 feet.

Also expected in the mountains are southwest winds of 15-30 mph and 45-mph gusts.

The heaviest snow will fall early today and until p.m, when the winter weather advisory will expire.

Here are Monday’s highs: 42 on Mount Wilson; 58 in Saugus; 59 in Palmdale and Lancaster; 61 in Burbank; 62 in Avalon, Pasadena and Woodland Hills; 63 in San Gabriel; 64 in Long Beach 65 at LAX; and 66 in downtown LA Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy; and showers are forecast Thursday before two partly cloudy days amid temperatures ranging from the low 60s to the low 70s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected in most of Orange County, though the Santa Ana Mountains will see showers, along with highs of 41 on Santiago Peak; 51 on Ortega Highway at 2,600 feet; 57 at Fremont Canyon and Trabuco Canyon; 59 in Laguna Beach; 60 in Yorba Linda and San Clemente; 61 in Newport Beach and Mission Viejo; 62 in Anaheim; and 63 in Fullerton and Irvine. Temperatures will remain about the same until a warming trend Saturday and Sunday, with showers forecast Thursday.