Southern California Expected to See Three Days of Rain, Snow

A winter storm arrived in Southern California, bringing rain, snow and gusty winds through Wednesday.

Some light rain began after midnight, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will see significant rainfall by Monday morning. Wet conditions will continue throughout the day and into Election Day Tuesday.

"We're getting some beneficial rain," said forecaster Belen De Leon. "The problem is we're getting too much of it at once."

Good morning! It’s day 1 of our 3 day winter storm. Today will be showery with the heaviest rain expected on Tuesday. Flood watches have been issued near recent burn scars. Be safe and slow down on the roads. @nbcla @LynetteRomero @AdrianNBCLA #todayinLA #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/Ol7jsYdPCp — Belen De Leon (@BelenNBCLA) November 7, 2022

Lighter showers are in the forecast for Wednesday.

Total rainfall could exceed 4 inches.

Dry conditions are expected later this week.

In the mountains, snow accumulation was possible Monday night at 6,500 to 7,000 feet, where forecasters predicted 6-12 inches, with local amounts up to 20 inches.

Wind gusts of 40 mph are expected Sunday night and Monday in the mountains and high desert, increasing to 55 mph Tuesday. The weather service advised motorists to "prepare for slick roads and wintry travel in the mountains,'' as well as potential issues along the Grapevine on Tuesday night.

The wet weather will be accompanied by chillier days and nights.

Daytime temperatures are expected to drop into the low 60s in the valleys and the downtown Los Angeles area Monday through Wednesday, with lows in the 50s Monday and Tuesday and the lower 40s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday's highs are only expected to reach 58 in Pasadena and Santa Clarita and 53 in Lancaster.

The Antelope Valley will see overnight temperatures below freezing level later this week, with lows of 33, 30 and 31 degrees expected Wednesday through Friday.