This Week Starts With Cool Temperatures, Clouds and Light Sprinkles

Light rain and misty conditions are in the forecast to start the week in Southern California.

Clouds are locked in throughout most of the region Monday morning as temperatures run up to 10 degrees below normal in some areas. The unusually cool May weather is due to a cold front triggered by a low-pressure system off Northern California.

It has been about 30 days since Southern California last saw measurable rainfall.

"Most of it is going to be in the Bay Area, Northern California and Pacific Northwest," said NBC4 forecaster Shanna Mendiola. "Everyone has a good chance of seeing a light sprinkle, briefly."

Between one-tenth and a quarter-inch of rain is expected Monday. Temperatures will start to climb again Wednesday and Thursday, when highs are back in the 80s.

Offshore, a small craft advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. Tuesday until 3 p.m. Wednesday amid hazardous conditions both in the inner and outer waters, according to the NWS. It urges inexperienced mariners in small boats to stay off the water.

Expect highs of 55 on Mount Wilson; 67 in Avalon; 69 in Palmdale and at LAX; 70 in Lancaster, Burbank and Saugus; 71 in Long Beach and Pasadena; 72 in downtown LA and San Gabriel; and 73 in Woodland Hills.

Rain was forecast in Orange County Monday, along highs of 52 on Santiago Peak; 62 on Ortega Highway at 2,600 feet; 65 at Fremont Canyon; 68 in Laguna Beach; 69 at Trabuco Canyon and in San Clemente; 70 in Newport Beach; 71 in Yorba Linda and Mission Viejo; 73 in Anaheim and Irvine; and 74 in Fullerton.