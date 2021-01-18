When to Expect the Peak of This Week's Powerful Winds

What to Know The strongest winds are expected Tuesday morning.

Gusts up to 90 mph are not out of the question in the mountains.

Temperatures are taking a dive, too, after a warm weekend.

Strong winds, including gusts of 75 mph, are expected to arrive Monday night as Southern California faces the threat of increased wildfire danger.

The forecast includes strong and possibly damaging northeast winds late Monday night into Wednesday, especially across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

"The reason for these big changes in our forecast is this area of low pressure over the Great Basin," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. "Tomorrow morning, it's going to be right over us. That's the reason winds are going to peak tomorrow morning."

By Monday night, gusts in the mountains could reach 70 mph, and 75 mph by Tuesday. Strong gusts are also expected in the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys. Orange County will feel strong winds as well, with gusts up to 55 mph Monday night and 60 mph Tuesday.

Gusts could even reach 90 mph in the mountains.

Widespread damaging winds are in our forecast through Wednesday. Here are some of the impacts! Gusts from 50-80 mph are possible. Winds gradually increase today and peak Tuesday morning. @nbcla @DaniellaNBCLA @JonathanNBCLA #todayinLA pic.twitter.com/S0t5kBZhRr — Belen De Leon (@BelenNBCLA) January 18, 2021

There’s a slight chance of rain and snow showers across the mountains of eastern Los Angeles County Monday night through Tuesday night.

Due to the winds and low relative humidity, a period of elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions was declared for L.A. and Ventura counties through at least Monday night.

The high winds might prompt Southern California Edison to issue Public Safety Power Shutoffs, in which electricity is turned off for customers in wind-prone areas to prevent the possibility of downed power lines sparking wildfires.

Click here for a map of the utility's PSPS plans

www.sce.com/wildfire/psps

The strong winds early this week will be accompanied by a significant drop in temperatures, with highs in the upper 60 and 70s in the greater Los Angeles area on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, then dropping into the 60s on Tuesday.

That's a marked change from the weekend, when some high temperature records were set in the Southland. Downtown Los Angeles set a new record for Jan. 16 with a high of 88 on Saturday, breaking the old record of 86 set in 1976.

A cold weather alert was issued for the Antelope Valley effective from Monday through Friday, and for the L.A. County mountains on Tuesday.

A high-surf advisory in effect at Los Angeles County beaches through. 10 p.m. Tuesday.