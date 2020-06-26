Fire Weather Persists in the Antelope Valley, Where Triple-Digit Heat Is in the Forecast

Antelope Valley and foothill community residents were warned of an elevated brush fire risk due to dry and hot conditions.

An elevated risk of fire will threaten the Antelope Valley and its San Gabriel Mountains foothills Friday because of high temperatures, dry conditions and high winds. The same warning was issued Tuesday and Wednesday, but not Thursday.

It's looking like these hot conditions for the Antelope Valley and foothills will continue through Friday. Keep a lookout for wildfires! #socal #fireweather #antelopevalley #caweather pic.twitter.com/R6tFVZx3bd — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 23, 2020 NWS Los Angeles posted this tweet on Tuesday about dangerous fire weather.

Highs in the Antelope Valley could reach 102 degrees Friday.

To minimize the risk of sparking a fire, residents should refrain from burning brush or trash outdoors, parking vehicles on grass, or leave a hot grill unattended. Residents also were urged to wet the ground before conducting work.

Humidity levels in the Antelope Valley would be 12-20 percent Friday, a little more humid than it has been, thanks to an increasing onshore flow miles away at the coast. The wind would blow about 15-25 per hour, gusting to 45 mph.

The Antelope Valley will be 5-7 degrees above normal Friday but temperatures will be much closer to normal in the rest of the county. A cooling trend is expected at the weekend.

Today's forecast highs: 72 degrees at LAX; 73 in Avalon; 77 in Long Beach; 78 on Mt. Wilson; 83 in Burbank and San Gabriel; 4 in Pasadena; 88 in Saugus; 89 in Woodland Hills; 99 in Palmdale; and 100 in Lancaster. Temperatures will be the same or marginally higher Saturday, then begin slowly declining, rising again next Tuesday. By next Thursday, highs will be where they are this Friday.

Partly cloudy skies were forecast along the Orange County coast Friday but sunny conditions will prevail in inland Orange County and in the Santa Ana Mountains. Highs will be 69 in Laguna Beach; 70 in San Clemente; 73 on Santiago Peak; 76 on Ortega Highway at 2,600 feet; 77 at Fremont Canyon; 79 in Irvine and Mission Viejo; 80 in Fullerton and Trabuco Canyon; and 81 in Anaheim and Yorba Linda.

Similar temperatures will prevail at least through next Thursday.

