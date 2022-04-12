Weather wind advisories are in place across Southern California, including LA, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.

These winds are also causing temperatures to drop a bit for a cooler Tuesday. Temperatures expected to be in the lower 60s across the region.

Here's where the advisories are in affect:

A high wind advisory was in place across LA County until 10:00 a.m. Gusts reached speeds up to 40 mph along the Malibu, LA and Ventura County coasts.

High surf advisories are in place across beaches until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday evening.

South Coast AQMD has issued a windblown dust advisory in coastal and central LA County, Santa Clarita, San Fernando, and San Gabriel Valleys. This advisory will be in affect Monday, April 11th until Tuesday, April 12th.

High winds could cause dust storms causing poor air quality as well as poor driving conditions.

We will see the winds pick up across the region today. Meteorologist David Biggar has the forecast for Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Tips to keep in mind during a wind advisory:

Secure patio and lawn furniture

Inventory emergency supplies

If there is a power outage, use flashlights instead of candles

Place all generators outside

Stay away from downed power lines

If you see any downed power lines, call 9-1-1

Despite the high winds, SoCal Edison does not anticipate having to initiate any public safety power outages.