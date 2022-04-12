Weather wind advisories are in place across Southern California, including LA, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.
These winds are also causing temperatures to drop a bit for a cooler Tuesday. Temperatures expected to be in the lower 60s across the region.
Here's where the advisories are in affect:
A high wind advisory was in place across LA County until 10:00 a.m. Gusts reached speeds up to 40 mph along the Malibu, LA and Ventura County coasts.
High surf advisories are in place across beaches until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday evening.
South Coast AQMD has issued a windblown dust advisory in coastal and central LA County, Santa Clarita, San Fernando, and San Gabriel Valleys. This advisory will be in affect Monday, April 11th until Tuesday, April 12th.
High winds could cause dust storms causing poor air quality as well as poor driving conditions.
Tips to keep in mind during a wind advisory:
- Secure patio and lawn furniture
- Inventory emergency supplies
- If there is a power outage, use flashlights instead of candles
- Place all generators outside
- Stay away from downed power lines
- If you see any downed power lines, call 9-1-1
Despite the high winds, SoCal Edison does not anticipate having to initiate any public safety power outages.