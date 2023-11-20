Strong winds won't let up. Here's when and where gusts peak in SoCal

What to Know Winds ease late Tuesday into Wednesday, brining calmer conditions for Thanksgiving.

A high wind warning is in effect for widespread parts of Southern California.

A gust of 93 mph was reported in the Santa Clarita area north of Los Angeles.

High wind warnings are in effect from the coast to inland areas to start the week with powerful gusts roaring through Southern California's mountain passes.

Holiday travelers in those passes can expect persistent strong winds, including north winds of 30 to 45 mph and gusts up to 60 mph in the western San Gabriel Mountains, the Highway 14 Corridor and along the Grapevine section of the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County. Gusts up to 80 mph are possible in the western San Gabriel mountains.

Hold on! Strong Santa Ana winds are expected for the start of the week. A high wind warning is in effect through Tuesday morning for wind prone spots. How's the weather where you are? @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/AQUVucwOwu — Belen De Leon (@BelenNBCLA) November 20, 2023

A high wind warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for those areas and parts of inland Orange County, the San Bernardino and Riverside county valleys, and parts of the Los Angeles and Ventura county.

A peak gust of 93 mph was reported overnight at Magic Mountain Truck Trail in the Santa Clarita area. Other areas hammered by strong gusts included Browns Canyon in the Santa Susana Mountains (87 mph), Boney Mountain in the western Santa Monica Mountains and High School Hill in the Santa Lucia Mountains (70 mph), and NE Highway in the western San Gabriel Mountains (69 mph).

There were reports of downed trees after Sunday's winds, including one in Mission Hills that lifted part of a sidewalk.

Here are the strongest wind reports over the past 6 hours as of 349am. However, since the list was compiled, Magic Mountain Truck Trail has had a gust reaching 98mph. Winds will peak from the dawn hours to mid-morning. https://t.co/tM72O9rkuA #Cawx #SantaAnaWinds — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 20, 2023

"Hang in there everyone, these winds are not going away for at least the next 24 to 48 hours," said NBCLA forecaster Belen De Leon.

Winds ease later Tuesday into Wednesday, brining calmer conditions for Thanksgiving.

A less severe wind advisory was in effect in the western Antelope Valley until 10 p.m. Monday. Expect north winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

In the Santa Monica Mountains and the Santa Clarita and western San Fernando valleys, a wind advisory was in effect until 1 a.m. Monday. A high wind warning was issued until 3 p.m. Monday.