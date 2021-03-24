High winds were expected throughout Southern California Wednesday with strong gusts in the mountains.

Potentially damaging winds are possible. On Tuesday, a large crane fell on a Pasadena house during a day of strong winds that blasted Southern California for hours. The crane fell at about 10:30 p.m. to the 3600 block of San Pasqual Avenue, near Rosemead Boulevard, but no significant damage was reported.

A crane toppled onto its side during an evening of strong winds. Michelle Valles reports for Today in LA on Wednesday March 24, 2021.

Winds will be at their strongest Wednesday morning. Wind advisories are in effect for most of the region until midday.

For the L.A. County mountains, northeast winds of 25 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph and isolated gusts to 65 mph are possible early in the day. Potentially damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines, and that power outages are expected.

In addition, travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. The affected area includes Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.

Happy Winds-day! 🌬️Yep, it's gusty this morning. Winds decrease this afternoon. If you are commuting, careful with cross winds and debris on the roads. #todayinLA @AdrianNBCLA @DaniellaNBCLA @RobinWinstonTV @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/CksbnntuGl — Belen De Leon (@BelenNBCLA) March 24, 2021

Wind advisories were in place till noon for the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area; the San Fernando Valley; the LA. County coast, including downtown LA, Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach; the Santa Clarita Valley; the Santa Ana mountains and foothills; and Orange County inland areas.

Winds in those areas are expected to range from 20 to 35 mph, with gusts to 50. Isolated gusts to 60 mph were in the forecast above Porter Ranch and Chatsworth, and to 55 mph in the Santa Clarita Valley foothills.

#SantaAnaWinds are back in the Inland Empire. We are live in #Fontana this morning on #TODAYinLA on Channel 4 @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/FrwmJhVe38 — Mekahlo Medina (@MekahloNBCLA) March 24, 2021

In the San Gabriel Valley, where a wind advisory was in effect until 9 a.m., winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 45, were expected, with the strongest winds in the foothills.

Several low-pressure systems sweeping across Southern California into Arizona are stirring the offshore winds.