Strong storm to deliver gusty winds and hours of rain in Los Angeles County

What to Know A storm that drenched Ventura County overnight is expected to bring more rain to LA County.

Periods of rain are in the forecast into Friday.

Rainfall rates were expected to decrease as the center of the storm moves out of Ventura County.

A storm fueled by an atmospheric river will bring several hours of rain, strong winds and the potential for flooding Thursday to Los Angeles County and other parts of Southern California.

The storm caused significant flooding overnight as it moved into Ventura County. A flood watch was issued through late Thursday in Los Angeles County and Friday evening in Orange County as the slow-moving system delivers hours of rainfall to the region.

A brief tornado warning was issued overnight in Ventura County.

Rainfall rates were expected to decrease as the center of the storm moves out of Ventura County and into Los Angeles County, but there will still be chances of large amounts of rain in a short period of time.

“We’ll see more scattered activity, sometimes on the light side as we head into this afternoon,” said NBCLA forecaster Stephanie Olmo.

The storm was spinning off the coast of LA County early Thursday with moisture streaming up into Ventura County. The system will gradually spread east into Los Angeles and Orange counties, and the Inland Empire, where a flood watch runs until 4 p.m. Friday and a winter weather advisory will continue until 6 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Saturday.

There will be a 20% to 30% chance of thunderstorms through Thursday night. As of 5 a.m., there was 1.06 inches of rain reported in Huntington Beach and 1.02 inches reported in Coto De Caza. There was 1.62 inches of rain reported in Upper Harding Canyon and 1.34 inches reported at Santiago Peak.

Snow levels are expected to remain above 7,500 feet, with several inches possible at elevations over 8,000 feet.

Daytime temperatures will remain in the 60s in the region for much of the week. Overnight lows will generally be in the upper 40s and lower 50s throughout the Southland, but will dip into the 30s in some parts of the mountains and high desert.

Thursday is the first day of winter. Conditions are expected to dry out on Friday, although gusting northwest winds are expected to linger into Saturday.