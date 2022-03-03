Here's What to Expect From Back-to-Back Storms Moving Into Southern California

Keep the umbrella around Friday and into the weekend.

Two storms are due to move into Southern California, bringing periods of rain and snow through at least part of Sunday.

Drizzle is expected Thursday night as the cold system moves down the coast. About 1/4 to 3/4 inch of rain will fall with mountain communities above 5,000 feet seeing about 5 to 10 inches of snow.

By Friday morning, the heaviest rain will have ended, but drivers should expect slick roads. The storm brings the potential for overnight thunderstorms.

“We’re settling into this very unsettled weather pattern,” said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. “Get the umbrella out, and just leave it out all through Saturday.”

The second system arrives Saturday and continues into Sunday. Winter storm watches and warnings will be in effect through Sunday morning in the mountains.

“It is going to be a tough go on those mountain roads,” said De Leon.

Up to 18 inches of snow could fall above 7,000 feet by early Sunday.

The cold systems provide a contrast from Wednesday, when record high temperatures were reported in parts of Los Angeles County. In Woodland Hills, temperatures reached a high of 87, matching a record set in 1946. In Burbank, at Bob Hope Airport, temperatures reached 85, matching a record set in 1972.

All of California remains in some level of drought following predominantly dry months in January and February. The dismal stretch of dry weather followed a late December that saw a conveyor belt of storms soak the region, easing the worst drought conditions throughout California.